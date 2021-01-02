Andy Cohen Tries to Get Anderson Cooper to Drop Acid in Hilarious New Year's Eve Moment

Aside from reliving the Jlo and Mariah Carey feud and quizzing Snoop Dogg on all the places he's smoked weed, CNN's New Years Eve host Andy Cohen made waves with another viral moment after trying to get Anderson Cooper to try dropping acid with him.

The conversation started when Cooper described the colors of "Good Night Moon" as what he "would imagine an acid trip to be like." Cohen followed up, asking the CNN host if he'd ever tried the drug before, which Cooper answered with a quick no. "Well it's time. We're doing it tonight," Cohen joked. "You're coming over after the show."

The night's events certainly put viewers in a good mood as many responded to the interaction with laughs online. While some couldn't believe that the two would even joke about testing drugs, others found it funny just imagining the hosts going on a wild acid trip at Cohen's at-home after party.