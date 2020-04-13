'Pirates of the Caribbean': Disney Is 'Definitely Talking About' Sixth Movie, Lee Arenberg Says

✖

Disney has enjoyed quite the amount of success with their Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. The first trilogy turned out be a huge score for the company as Johnny Depp and his role of Captain Jack Sparrow instantly became a part of pop culture.

Since the first three films were released, two more movies have been released. The fifth and last film in the series to be released, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out in 2017. Among the highest growing film series, there's been plenty of rumors about whether or not Disney will keep the movies coming out with a sixth installment. While nothing has been confirmed, Lee Arenberg, who appeared in the trilogy as Pintel, says that the company isn't forgetting about the films.

Speaking to Kendall Talks TV, Arenberg noted that Disney is "definitely talking about it" when asked about the chances of a sixth movie. Arenberg, who did not appear in the last two films in the series, did not say whether or not he would come back to reprise his role if given the chance. Arenberg posted a photo on March 21 of he and Mackenzie Crook, who played Ragetti for the first three films, with the caption, "Once a pirate, always a pirate."

While the 2017 release did not go exactly as planned for the company -- it turned out to be the second lowest grossing film of the five movies -- there is certainly a clear path to producing another chapter. The end credits of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales saw the return of Davy Jones, leaving the door wide open for the next storyline.

In 2018, Deadline reported that the writers of Deadpool were in the consideration for the sixth film. The report said the company met with both Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick about writing the script. If a new chapter is set to get underway, there's rumors that Depp's iconic character, Jack Sparrow, would be replaced. There's a chance a female lead could step in his place, such as the character Redd from the ride in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

In 2003, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, earned more than $654 million at the box office. Depp even won at the 10th Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Two more films would be released to complete the trilogy in 2006 and 2007, which was the last in the series to star Orlando Bloom's character, Will Turner, before making a cameo in the 2017 film.

