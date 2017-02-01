Watch: Erin Andrews Shares Her Intense HIIT Orange Theory Workout



Color us impressed, Erin Andrews! The 38-year-old Fox sportscaster and Dancing With the Stars co-host visited Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to share some fitness tips.

Fitness coach Rachel Felix joined the newly-engaged Andrews to talk about the benefits of Orange Theory Fitness.

“It gets my cardio in, it gets my strength in, and yeah, we’re in a group setting but really, you’re going up against yourself,” Andrews said.

Andrews says her favorite part about Orange Theory is the heart-monitoring system you wear during every workout so you can track your results and outdo your circuit-based high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout from yesterday.

“It’s all about heart rate technology. You try to outdo yourself every single time, so you don’t have to be insecure about other people in the class setting.”

Watch in the video above as Andrews demonstrates some front squats and dumbbell shoulder presses. Later in the video, Mara Schiavocampo and Ginger Zee tackle the treadmill and rowing machine.

