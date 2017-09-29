Sofia Vergara’s Number One Strategy for Working out and Dieting Is Perfect

Sofia Vergara is known for many things: her role on Modern Family, her melodious accent, and of course, her incredible figure.

Though Vergara has been in the public eye since she was a teenager, little has changed about her look since then. Honestly, it’s difficult to believe that the star is now 45 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So what’s her secret?According to Vergara herself, it’s no one thing in particular: “Not too much food, not too much exercise, not too much anything. Everything in moderation,” she told Fox News.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Still, there is one part of Vergara’s approach to fitness that has made a major impression on us. In an informal promo for her fragrance, Tempting by Sofia Vergara, the actress revealed that her fitness motto is “no pain, no cake.” Put another way, Vergara loves cake so much that she goes to the gym specifically to allow herself to indulge in a slice later on.

While this may seem like a humorous approach to working out, Vergara is actually onto something here. Instead of depriving herself of the thing she loves most (cake), she’s found a way to use it as a motivation for staying fit. “I literally work out just so I can give in to the temptation and eat the cake,” she says.

As it turns out, this is a pretty smart strategy for staying motivated. It’s been shown time and time again that depriving yourself of the foods you love most is a sure-fire way to crash on your diet. That’s why more flexible diet plans tend to be easier to stick to.

If Vergara had ascribed to a diet that cut out sweets entirely, chances are she wouldn’t last long. But by connecting a less-fun activity (working out) with a reward (cake), she can stay fit and enjoy the things she loves. This technique is actually called “reward bundling” or “temptation bundling,” and it has been lauded as something of a life hack.

Want to try Vergara’s tactic for yourself?

First, find a diet that emphasizes whole foods or well-balanced meals rather restrictive diets that cut out many foods. This will not only improve your chances of sticking with it, but will also help you feel that you’re not depriving yourself of what you love.

Next, approach the same strategy with your workout. If you’re someone who hates running, stop trying to transform yourself into someone who loves it when you would be much happier at a group cycling class, for instance.

Finally, use reward bundling to help you stick to your plan when you feel like quitting, whether that means giving yourself an hour of Netflix after hitting the gym or enjoying a cheat day after assembling a week of meal prep. With this ‘everything in moderation’ approach, you’re more likely to succeed.