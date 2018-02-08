Salma Hayek Gives Ashley Judd a Shoutout in Yoga Workout Photo

Salma Hayek is taking after her friend Ashley Judd when it comes to staying in shape.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner shared a photo from an acroyoga workout, calling out Judd for getting her involved in the intense workout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo posted Tuesday, Jan. 30, Hayek is balanced upside down on her trainer’s hands and feet in quite the impressive pose.

“@ashley_judd what have you gotten me into?” Hayek wrote in her caption before repeating it in Spanish and adding the hashtags #yoga, #acroyoga and #workout.

Judd frequently shares gravity-defying acroyoga pics and videos on her own social media, and the two famous women frequently spend time together, so it makes sense Judd would pass along her workout tips to Hayek.

Hayek and Judd attended the Golden Globe Awards together in January where they wore black in support of Time’s Up, a legal defense fund for victims of sexual assault or harassment in the workplace.

In the month leading up to the Golden Globes, where almost everyone wore all black, Hayek wrote an op-ed for The New York Times detailing her harrowing experience working for Harvey Weinstein while filming 2002’s Frida, which also starred Judd and won Hayek an Oscar for Best Actress.

In her op-ed, Hayek wrote that Weinstein would make demands of her that included opening her hotel door to him, taking a shower with him, letting him watch her take a shower, giving him a massage, letting him give her a massage, letting a naked friend of his give her a massage, giving him oral sex and getting naked with Judd for a sex scene.

“I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no,’” Hayek wrote. “The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival.”

Hayek continued, “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’ “

She also wrote that Weinstein threatened to shut down production of the film unless Hayek “agreed to do a sex scene with another woman [Judd].”

“And he demanded full-frontal nudity,” the actress continued. “It was clear to me he would never let me finish this movie without him having his fantasy one way or another. There was no room for negotiation. I had to say yes.”