Mama June’s Final Weight Loss Photo Has Been Revealed and We Just Can’t Get Over the Shock

Spoiler alert for tonight’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot!

Mama June Shannon has kept her brand-new body a secret for months, but now the reality star has revealed the final transformation and we just can’t get over it.

Shannon has revealed the results of her weight loss and many surgeries exclusively to PEOPLE.

The change was so drastic that even Shannon’s children barely recognized her.

“She looks great,” said her daughter, Honey Boo Boo. “I’m really proud of her.”

“I’ve worked my ass off, working out getting healthy,” Shannon said during the finale. “And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

Shannon will reveal the specific details of how she transformed from a size 18 to a size 4 in the next edition of PEOPLE, in addition to her experience undergoing surgery to remove skin from her neck, arms, back and stomach.

The reality star also had a breast augmentation and got a new set of veneers.

Shannon took to Twitter tonight to ask for thoughts on the final reveal.

“I have 2 ask what is everybody’s opinion about the new Mama June I have work so hard 4 everything & continue 2 work hard everyday #MamaJune,” she wrote.

We think she looks fantastic! What do you think of her new look, Womanistas?

I have 2 ask what is everybody’s opinion about the new Mama June I have work so hard 4 everything & continue 2 work hard everyday #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 1, 2017

