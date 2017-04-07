Mama June Reveals New Weight Loss Details About Honey Boo Boo

Mama June Shannon has been shocking and inspiring fans as she’s chronicled her weight loss journey on Mama June: From Hot to Not.

Now in an interview with PEOPLE, the reality show star has revealed that her remarkable story has inspired her family to lose weight, as well.

Upon seeing their mother lose more than 300 pounds and reinventing her image, her daughter’s have followed suit. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson, 17 have started getting healthy and losing seven and four pounds, respectively.

The sisters have done this through exercise and a healthier diet, just like Mama June.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 37-year-old touched on her ongoing battle with staying slim, which involves a lot of perseverance and the ability to put the past behind her.

“I don’t regret anything,” she said. “I have this philosophy in life: If you regret anything, you shouldn’t have done it to begin with.”

As for keeping the weight off, Mama June is in this for the long haul. Now that’s she’s reduced herself down to a size 4, she’s been scrutinizing every ounce she gains.

“I know myself — I’m never going to go back to what I was before,” she said. “It’s all about maintaining. I’m kind of obsessed with the scale, and beating myself up even if I gain a few ounces or a pound.”

Aside from the internal struggles, Mama June has been loving the external response to her transformation. On Twitter, she shared her delight at seeing herself on the Snapchat’s discover page.

When you get on Snapchat to check your snap and you see yourself how crazy #MamaJune snap name mamajune4real pic.twitter.com/T9FJ0J2Gor — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 6, 2017

