Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Insane Beach Body on Romantic Vaca With Alex Rodriguez

If you’re Jennifer Lopez, you take your mega-famous MLB boyfriend on a vacation to the south of France.

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted on Thursday, June 15 rocking their beach bodies while sunbathing on a yacht in Antibes, France (nbd). The songstress powerhouse looked hot as ever in a cream colored crocheted monokini, showing off her toned tummy — and we must say that Rodriguez looked pretty damn good as well.

While it’s clear that this new couple feels pretty strongly about each other (Us Weekly reports that a source says J.Lo “hasn’t felt this way about anyone in a long time”), what we’re feeling strongly about right now is the 47-year-old’s killer body.

With her killer curves and sculpted arms and legs, Lopez is one of the first celebs we look to for fitspiration. She’s known to eat a crazy clean and strict diet (no processed foods allowed!), and she works with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson on creative, functional and total-body toning routines. Try Lopez’s customized workout to see what kind of work it takes to get a body like Jenny From the Block’s! Hint: It includes five exercises with 30 reps on each leg.

If you’re not ready to go full-force J.Lo quite yet, just check out these seven veggie-packed recipes inspired by her clean diet.

