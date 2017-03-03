Hugh Jackman Gives Skin Cancer Update and the Best Advice to Us All

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Hugh Jackman has great advice for that we can all heed.

The 48-year-old actor was recently treated for basal cell carcinoma, or skin cancer, for what is believed to be his sixth time in more than three years. He revealed his latest bout a few weeks ago on Instagram.

Jackman appeared on LIVE! With Kelly on Thursday with a bandage on his nose, saying that he is “all good, almost completely healed,” E! News reports.

“It’s a basal cell carcinoma, everything’s fine,” he said. “It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it, so it’s just something I have to get out after being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it’s sort of the new normal for me. But everything’s fine. People have been so lovely, thank you.”

He also took the time to reiterate some important advice.

“Wear sunscreen!” he said. “And get a check-up!”

“So here’s the thing. One sunburn, you’re susceptible to cancer. one. And all of this is 25, 30 years after, the doctor told me,” he added. “Our rule, as kids, growing up, was you get burned and peel two or three times, then you’re set.”

Do you use sunscreen, Womanistas?

