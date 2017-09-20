Heidi Klum’s Legs in Skin-Tight Mini-Dress Are the Real Stars of ‘America’s Got Talent’

The final contestants weren’t the only ones giving it their all on Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent episode. Heidi Klum rocked the red carpet in a skin-tight red leather mini-dress that clung to her curves in all the right places.

Who was your favorite act on @agt last night?! Can’t believe our #AGTFinale is tonight! 📸: @gettyentertainment #DavidLivingston A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

The 44-year-old supermodel stole the spotlight in the low-cut dress, which showed off her décolletage and slender stems all at once. The long-sleeved dress’ belt accentuated her slender waist while her pointed red pumps sent her legs soaring.

Tie it all together with a matching shade of bold red lipstick and you’ve got one of Klum’s sexiest looks ever.

The mom of four shared photos of her steamy ensemble on Instagram Wednesday morning asking fans about their favorite act on the show’s penultimate episode — but all fans wanted to talk about was her outfit. Comments like “gorgeous” and “beautiful” flooded the star’s Insta post, accompanied with plenty of heart-eyes and flame emojis.

On Friday, the German beauty shared a NSFW throwback from ten years ago, proving she hasn’t aged a day over the past decade. In the black-and-white pic, Klum can be seen lifting the back of her mini-dress to reveal her toned booty.

Klum is known for her collection of risqué and mostly nude photos in her coffee table book of sexy photos, Heidi Klum by Rankin. And in case you couldn’t already predict this, the model says she’s super comfortable in the buff.

“I feel more comfortable when I’m naked than when I have clothes on,” she told PEOPLE. “My parents have always been very free as well, maybe I’m just a hippie at heart.”

While genetics surely play a role in Klum’s bombshell looks, she also makes it a point to move her body whenever she can.

“Whenever I can [exercise], I do, and when I can’t, then I can’t. I don’t beat myself over it,” Klum told Extra at the launch of her new intimates line. “[I] go in the attic where I have my little treadmill… You don’t need a trainer, you can really do things yourself.”

She also swears by doing “butt lifts” on the floor, adding ankle weights to make the simple move more effective.

The season finale of America’s Got Talent airs Wednesday night at 8 EST.

