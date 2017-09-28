Gwyneth Paltrow’s Celebrity Chef Reveals What She Really Eats

You’ve heard stories about Gwyneth Paltrow‘s extreme wellness-guru lifestyle, from her practice of vaginal steaming to her assertions that octopi are too smart to eat.

But one person who was really there for it all has confirms that the actress’ diet is as restrictive as you’d expect.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Celebrity chef Kate McAloon, who worked for the star and former husband Chris Martin, told News.com.au she remembers having “a brief from their assistants” during which a dietary bomb was dropped: “they eat nothing,” she says was the gist.

“They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables,” she continued.

While this could’ve been a deal breaker for a trained chef, McAloon forged ahead with the job. “When I got there, I was trying to stick to the brief,” she says. But little by little, she began to improvise.

“I realised as I started adding more ingredients in, they said ‘Your food is getting better,’ ” she said. McAloon says she wasn’t particularly surprised by this revelation: “That’s what happens when you eat more than grass,” she jokes.

A contrast to Paltrow’s extremely strict diet, McAloon says that another health-conscious client, former Victoria’s Secret angel Miranda Kerr, was very easy to cook for.

“She has the 80/20 rule that she sticks to… so eating healthily 80 percent of the time and having a treat the other 20 percent,” McAloon says, adding “Miranda’s great. She walks the talk… she really does eat like she says she does.”

Nonetheless, McAloon says she can accomodate any type of diet, no matter how strict, as long as she knows what she’s in for. “If you want to eat the lawn, that’s OK, as long as I know ahead of time,” she said.

She didn’t name names, but it’s safe to assume Paltrow was the aim of that joke.

Photo credit: Getty / Randy Holmes