Emma Stone’s Trainer Shares the Moves That Make Her Look All Goddess-Like

Emma Stone rocked our worlds in La La Land, which won a record-breaking seven Golden Globe awards on Sunday. This red-headed leading lady is the epitome of glamour, but a body like hers doesn’t come without countless hours, days and weeks of preparation.

Stone opts for Pilates in order to sculpt long, toned muscles and pronounced abdominals.

“She was excited about the little lines that were created in her abs,” Stone’s Pilates instructor Mari Winsor told SELF. “Pilates is great for creating long, sexy muscles and we all want to feel sexy!”

Check out three of Stone’s favorite Pilates moves, straight from Winsor.

Lie flat on your back with your palms facing down and bring your knees into your chest. Lift your head and shoulders up off the mat. Straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle, rotating your legs open from the hip and squeezing your legs and heels together. Breathe in through your nose for a count of five, then out through your nose for a count of five until you reach 100. As you’re breathing, pump your arms up and down 100 times, keeping them next to your body and parallel to the floor.

A photo posted by Pilates by Sara Colquhoun (@pilates_sara) on Jan 5, 2016 at 1:03pm PST

Lie flat on your back, bending your left knee into your chest and lifting your right leg up to a 45-degree angle. Lift your head and shoulders up off the mat. Take your left hand to your right ankle and your right hand on top of your left knee. Tug the bent knee twice when it comes in and then switch hands and legs. Count 1-2 then switch so it’s fast and controlled. Keep your tummy pulled into your lower back. Do 10 to 20 reps.

Abdominal exercises are always tough, but feel great the next day! This exercise is one of my favourites to achieve flat abs – it’s a single leg movement with an upper body twist. It really strengthens your obliques and helps builds core strength! A photo posted by Pilates by Sara Colquhoun (@pilates_sara) on Dec 18, 2015 at 1:03pm PST

Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head (one hand on top of the other), elbows open, shoulders down. Lift your head and shoulders up off the mat as your left knee comes into your chest and your right leg is extended out at a 45-degree angle. Twist in your waist, taking your right elbow toward your left knee. Remember to twist from the waist rather than just moving your elbow towards your knee. As you twist to one side, hold the position for three counts, then switch to the other side for three counts. Do 10 reps.

When Stone isn’t doing Pilates, she’s working with her trainer Jason Walsh, who believes that when it comes to fitness, having a strong foundation is the key to better focus, mobility and flexibility. Good thing, too! Check out Stone on the day she broke her deadlift personal record with Walsh:

The truth featuring Emma Stone. Deadlift PR day. Change takes breaking comfort. 😬 #billiejeanking #movieprep #emmastone A photo posted by JASON WALSH (@risemovement) on Feb 9, 2016 at 11:00am PST

Even superstars like Stone don’t enjoy hitting up the gym every day, however, so when the 28-year-old goes on a jog or a long walk to get her blood moving, Walsh approves it — with some stipulations, of course.

“I find that most people are poor, passive walkers,” Walsh said. “Try increasing stride length a bit so that the push back activates the butt cheek every single time you step. You’ll find that you get an amazing butt workout by the end of the day.”

Knowing that a walk can turn into a fat-burning, muscle building workout is good news, especially if strength training isn’t really your thing — or you can’t shell out top dollar for a training session.

If you know anything about Stone, you know she probably couldn’t pass up a plate of Chinese food or some greasy fried chicken—and that’s true! She still eats her favorite meals, but practices moderation. She relies on protein and carbs to give her the energy she needs to power through the day, and munches on grilled salmon, banana smoothies, roasted turkey, grilled chicken, tuna and salads as her go-to meals.

