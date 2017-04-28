Elton John Cancels Eight Shows Due to Illness

It has been announced that legendary singer Elton John has had to cancel at least eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas due to becoming “violently ill” from a bacterial infection.

The 70-year-old reportedly started showing signs of sickness on a flight home from Chile, where he’d performed, and had to be admitted to the hospital as soon as he landed.

After spending two days in the intensive care unit he was released and is said to be, “comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice.”

The music icon is expected to make a full recovery and be back out on the road after the first of next month.

John said in a statement to his fans, “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Initially, sources had said that Elton’s cancellations were due to him being exhausted after not heeding the word of his doctor to rest easy following a surgery he reportedly had a few months ago.

The reports of these new potential show cancellations come on the heels of Elton already canceling three performances.

It’s unclear if the previous three shows are included in the newly reported eight, or if they are separate, but if they are separate that would bring the total missed shows to 11.

Not that there’s anything to worry about, but, while it’s never good for anyone to get sick, it’s especially not good when a 70-year-old man becomes “violently ill.”

Hopefully, John is drinking plenty of orange juice and taking his vitamins because he still has years of Rocket Man left in him.

