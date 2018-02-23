Demi Lovato Flaunts Her ‘No More Dieting Thighs’

Demi Lovato bared her “Confident” swagger with a photo showing off her former insecurity — and now choosing instead to celebrate it.

The pop star shared a photo on Tuesday of herself wearing an oversize black jacket and white leather boots, putting emphasis on her naked thighs. Lovato, who previously suffered from an eating disorder, has been candid about learning to love her body and has shared every success with her followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them,” the 25-year-old wrote, adding the hashtag “#thickthighssavelives.”

In January, Lovato shared another inspiring message outlining the challenges of recovering from an eating disorder and her determination to break out of her pressures to be “perfect.”

To share her intimate thoughts, Lovato posted a photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit, showing off her full body in the shot and cheezing for the camera.

“I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she wrote alongside the candid shot.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes,” the Grammy nominee added.

Lovato struggled privately with bulimia, as well as bipolar disorder and progressing addictions to drugs and alcohol, during her rise to fame as a Disney Channel actress. Since becoming sober in 2012, she has opened up about her recovery, calling it “a daily battle.”

“I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it’s been a struggle but at the same time, I’m happier because I’m not restricting myself from certain foods and I’m no longer food shaming myself,” she told PEOPLE of her ongoing progress.

“As someone recovering from a food disorder, it’s something that I want to put out there that you don’t have to diet in order to be happy. I don’t think I’ve heard that message out there in the public and of course, it’s important to be healthy and everything in moderation is fine,” she added.

While Lovato may have nixed dieting, she commits to a healthy lifestyle by eating plenty of proteins and putting in serious work in the gym. She has been vocal about her newfound love for boxing in recent years and worked in partnership with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics company to create her own line of activewear for women.