See All of Demi Lovato’s Top Swimsuit Stunners

Demi Lovato’s anthem rings out “Confident,” and the singer practices her preaching.

The singer has noticeably adopted a more body-positive attitude as she has shared plenty of flirty, revealing and untouched swimsuit photos in 2018.

While she has remained candid about her addiction to drugs and alcohol during her Disney Channel days, her diagnosis with bipolar disorder and her struggles with bulimia, Lovato loves flaunting her new-found body confidence and sobriety for fans.

The singer has transformed her life and body since becoming sober, and she is keen to show off her grown-up look.

Keep scrolling to see Lovato’s fan favorite swimsuit shots that reveal her obvious self-love and smoking hot figure.

Flaunting her natural curves:

Lovato’s top swimsuit stunner mixes her sexy image with a seriously empowering message. The singer has been candid about her struggles with bulimia in the past, but she says she is “embracing freedom” in 2018.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote in the caption.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life,” the 25-year-old continued.

She added the hashtags “HappyAF” and “EDrecovery” alongside the confident beach photo, which racked up 3.3 million likes.

Blushing in pink:

Lovato shared a fun and flirty resort snap to show off her color coordination and insanely toned body.

“When you match your bed,” she captioned the snap, which garnered 1.9 million likes.

After battling an eating disorder, addiction and bipolar disorder, Lovato says she found her strength by working out. Without putting the number on the scale at the forefront of her mind, the lifestyle shift actually led her to drop 30 pounds last year.

“Exercising has been so important for my recovery, both physically and mentally,” Lovato told Fitness Magazine. “On show days I count my concert as a workout, but on my off days I try to work out once in the morning and again at night. It can be a lot between performing and traveling, so I’m careful not to push myself too hard.”

Accentuating the cherries:

Lovato admitted to be “in [love] with this bathing suit…” and fans agreed. The revealing photo gathered 4.2 million likes to become one of the “Confident” singer’s most-liked posts.

The striped cherry-laden one-piece is a clear favorite for Lovato, as she has posed for multiple steamy shots while wearing the fun number. Not only does it show off her feminine curves, it highlights both her killer body and self-love, something she says go hand-in-hand.

“The gym really helps and I know that I would be in a very dark place without it,” Lovato said in the YouTube documentary Simply Complicated. “Any time I’m able to take my mind off of any of my addictions, it’s very beneficial to me. Working out is a form of meditation for me because I’m not focused on anything in my head. It can transport you to a totally different place.”

Stunning in a pin-up two-piece:

This shot, taken by rapper Sirah, gave fans major pin-up style vibes. It’s another one of Lovato’s highly-praised shots as 1.8 million fans double tapped the shot.

The aesthetically stunning photo shows off the singer’s artistic style and gives followers yet another shot of her toned tummy and muscles. Aside from working out, Lovato credits her diet, which includes the occasional treat, for her full-scale transformation.

For breakfast, she enjoys oatmeal and egg-white pancakes with applesauce and fruit. Lunch always includes a lean protein, like a turkey wrap or a chicken fajita to keep her metabolism going strong and to help her avoid the post-lunch slump.

Dinners vary from a chicken stir-fry to salmon with asparagus. Processed foods have no place in Lovato’s diet, and neither does alcohol. She eats several small meals a day to keep her full and energized.

Revealing her natural beauty:

“Wishing there was an emoji for freckles…” Lovato captioned the snap showcasing her natural beauty. Followers clearly loved the sexy photo, which gained 3.1 million likes.

With Lovato being so candid about her recovery from a past eating disorder, fans have praised the singer’s journey as “refreshing.” They have beckoned her to remain open about her insecurities and continue to share raw photos to prove she is proud of her body.

“Just remember we are our own worst critics and what we see is not what everyone else sees. Strength is beauty,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another chimed in with gratitude, writing, “Thank you for being so honest. I love being reminded that someone I am jealous of also has insecurities. We are all human.”

With so many looking to Lovato’s latest snaps as a model of being comfortable in your own skin, another called her an “inspiration.”

Posing poolside:

Lovato captioned this snap, liked by 2.5 million fans, with the name of her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me.

But despite the call for validation, Lovato says she is in a comfortable place in her romantic life following a harsh breakup from Wilmer Vanderrama after six years of dating.

“I think my heart’s always with Wilmer. I think it was with Wilmer. I think that is is with Wilmer, and I think that it will be. You don’t share six years of your with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart, and visa versa. Like, I’m pretty sure I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that,” she said.

“I am open to human connection. So whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me,” Lovato added.

Exuding her ‘Confident’ attitude:

“When you #tellmeyouloveme,” Lovato captioned this candid pool shot, which earned her 2.99 million likes.

Clearly, the singer is adopting the attitude of her hit “Confident” in 2018, between her frequent racy snaps and body-positive messages.

“When I’m comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident. And when I feel confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy, watch out,” she said in her documentary.

The singer has an exciting year ahead as she recently revealed she would be performing for the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, set to bin later in February.