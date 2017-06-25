Carolina Panthers Looking to Release Michael Oher of ‘Blind Side’ Fame Following Health Concerns

Since suffering a concussion in the third week of the 2016 season, Carolina Panthers tackle, Michael Oher has been in concussion protocol and rehabilitation. But reports from The Oregonian now state the team is considering releasing him after his uncertain health.

With the NFL season starting up in just weeks, Oher has reportedly not participated in the Panthers’ organized team events or minicamp this month, sparking much talk among industry critics and analysts.

MORE: Carolina Panthers Player Michael Oher’s Deleted Instagram Photo Sparks Concerns

Earlier this month, Oher posted an Instagram image showing a concerning number of pill bottles before quickly deleting it. The post sparked worry among fans, friends and analysts who were taken aback by the 31-year-old’s silence on the major issue.

Since deleting the image, Oher has not returned to Instagram but the last post he shared prior to the image of pills also caused concern with fans who commented with their love and prayers, which was a quote that read, “Everything will be okay. Mental and physical healing takes time.”

Sports Illustrated reported that the photo of his pills even concerned Panthers general manager, Dave Gettleman, who said Oher’s health is the main interest.

“I don’t know if Michael posted that photo or not,” Gettleman said. “Regardless, my primary interest is in Michael’s health.”

According to The Charlotte Observer this week, his health might have prompted the decision to the team considering his release as reports state Panthers coach, Ron Rivera didn’t say much about the situation, but “did not sound like a coach who expects to have Oher with him in Spartanburg.”

“We’ll have 90 on the roster and we’ll be ready to go with those guys,” Rivera said.

While no one has heard from Oher and his release has not officially been announced, you can guarantee fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for the return of Oher after he recovers.

Oher, whose life inspired the film, The Blind Side, is also awaiting trial next month on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a confrontation with an Uber driver in Nashville.

