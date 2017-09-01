Ashley Graham Reveals Intense Workout While Slaying Sports Bra, Leggings Outfit

Move over Cirque du Soleil, Ashley Graham is coming for you.

The 29-year-old model shared an artsy workout snap from her aerial yoga class, proving that she’s a woman of many impressive talents.

The model shared the photo of herself hanging upside down with one leg wrapped around the suspension rope with Instagram followers Thursday, August 31. She donned a trendy gray sports bra and leggings set, each piece with purple and turquoise accents.

Left the beach and came straight to aerial class! Love that this outfit is made to get wet and work out. #gymtoswim activewear by @swimsuitsforall 🏊🏼‍♀️💦👙 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

“Left the beach and came straight to aerial class!” Graham captioned the photo. “Love that this outfit is made to get wet and work out.” She noted that the two-piece was designed by Swimsuits For All, a body-positive clothing company she often collaborates with.

This isn’t our first glimpse at Graham’s love for aerial yoga either! In July, she first showed off her high-flying moves on Instagram while working with black silk ropes.

With those photos, she wrote a witty caption to ‘announce’ her career change. “Getting ready for Cirque du Soleil auditions,” she joked with fans.

All jokes aside, aeriel yoga isn’t an easy workout. This form of yoga is performed with suspension equipment like silk hammocks, ropes or swings that allow you to twist, twirl and bend your body in the air.

Getting ready for Cirque du Soleil auditions💥 @rockitaerials A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

The use of the circus-style equipment pushes you to utilize your core for balance and you work every muscle to move fluidly between poses. It’s cardio, strength training and toning in one fun activity.

Aerial yoga may be one of Ashley’s go-to workouts, but she certainly isn’t afraid of some weights at the gym either. A scroll through the model’s social media will show you that she enjoys a variety of workouts from kickboxing to traditional strength training.

Her trainer Dawin Pena, co-founder of the popular NYC gym Dawg Pound, assures that Graham puts in work for a healthy body. “Ashley is a busy woman,” Pena told Women’s Health. “But that doesn’t mean she can’t get in a great workout in a short amount of time. Generally we do weights with a high rep count and some calisthenics in between to get her heart rate up.”

From bikini shoots to high-fashion magazine spreads, Graham’s body is a gorgeous product of her consistent, healthy lifestyle.

Photo credit: Instagram / @theashleygraham