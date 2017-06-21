‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Photo Detailing Weight Loss and Badass Workout

MMA and healthy eating…can’t wait to see where I’ll be in a month!! We got this!!! Sending all my love and strength 😊💋 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on May 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is feeling good in her skin. The 27-year-old reality star opened up about her badass workout and new eating strategy, saying she’s started mixed martial arts (MMA) training.

“MMA and healthy eating…can’t wait to see where I’ll be in a month!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a confident selfie with a piece of fruit. “We got this!!! Sending all my love and strength.”

While Portwood wasn’t specific about what kind of mixed martial arts she’s been doing, you can bet she’s torching a ton of calories and fat (plus building strength and stamina), whether it’s in the form of boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu or another badass workout. (She did tell Women’s Health that she planned on starting jiu-jitsu, so we’d say that Brazilian fighting method is a safe bet.)

If this is fat..then I’m proud😘 sending love to my true fans🙏 thanks #MMA almost at my goal!! We got this!👌 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

In another post, Portwood even boasted about almost reaching her goal weight: “If this is fat..then I’m proud,” she captioned a selfie showing off her slim arms and torso. “thanks #MMA almost at my goal!! We got this!”

In terms of her diet, Portwood focuses on eating “healthy, fresh foods” rather than eliminating food groups like carbs or sugar.

“At first I tried to restart a no-carb, no-sugar diet,” she told Women’s Health. “But I realized there was no way that was going to work for rest of my life. I love mac and cheese! So I had to figure out a way of living my life that’s healthier. Instead of cutting out those foods completely, I just focus on eating healthy, fresh foods and watching my portion size.”

We love that Portwood is empowering herself with MMA while getting fit at the same time.

