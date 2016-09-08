WWE Star John Cena Confirms He Won’t Be At ‘Backlash’

It's official: John Cena can't make it to Backlash.

The WWE star took to Twitter to tell his fans the unfortunate news, but encouraged them to tune in anyway.

Many people were expecting this announcement long before it was made. Cena's role in the WWE's China plan doesn't exactly lend itself to making an appearance stateside. Not to mention he's starring in the upcoming film American Grit. Needless to say, Cena is a busy man.

Will you be watching the Cena-less Backlash this September 11?

[ H/T Cagesideseats ]