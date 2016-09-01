WWE Fans Punch Back After ESPN Personality Knocks Kevin Owens’ Win, Son’s Reaction

(Photo: Thecomeback.com)

Kevin Owens took home the WWE Universal title win and the wrestler's 8-year-old son Owen Steen reacted in the cutest way possible. But ESPN personality Amin Elhassan took to Twitter to tell the child it was "scripted." Now he's up against the ropes.

8-year-old son of WWE's Kevin Owens was so overwhelmed about his dad winning title belt https://t.co/IaCD5wY8st pic.twitter.com/gTHbVg4Kn0 — For The Win (@ForTheWin) August 31, 2016

Until someone told him it was scripted. https://t.co/Mzfwfj8AZ3 — Amin Elhassan (@AminESPN) August 31, 2016

Regardless of whether wrestling is "scripted" or not, WWE fans were quick to point out that Owens has worked relentlessly towards his goals, even when some in the industry doubted his abilities.

Others noted that aiming "hot tweets" at a child is an all-time low.

.@AminESPN @ForTheWin using an 8 year old for your "hot takes" tweets is a low we all should expect from an ESPN employee. — Samantha G. (@samthrax) August 31, 2016

Elhassan may have directing his tweet to Owens, or maybe it really was meant for his son, but either way, most can agree that taking a jab at an athlete immediately after achieving such a massive accomplishment is a low blow.

Regardless of Elhassan's intent, one thing is clear: Kevin Owens won the WWE Universal title and his son couldn't be happier about it.

