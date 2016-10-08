This Guy’s Reaction To Witnessing Road Rage Is Downright Hilarious

Normally when people witness road rage they become scared, angry, maybe flee the scene so as not to get sucked into the mess. But this guy, this guy had a different reaction.



When seeing a car in front of him get rammed and pushed out of the way, he about lost his mind.

"Oh my god! This is the best day ever!" He screamed. "We're gonna watch somebody get murdered!"

His wife, seemingly knowing what he was thinking, quickly laid down some ground rules.

"We're not going after them," she said. "We're not going anywhere near them."

Thankfully nobody got hurt in this bout of road rage, but this guy's reaction to it definitely made our day.

