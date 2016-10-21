There’s Something Missing On Hillary Clinton’s Outfit And Twitter Is Freaking Out

By Brent McCluskey

There's a small difference between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's outfits at the third and final presidential debate, but some Twitter users are making a very big deal about it.

Can you spot the difference? On Trump's suit lapel rests an American flag pin, but Clinton isn't wearing one. She hasn't worn one in the previous two debates, and it looks like she's chosen not to wear one tonight either.

Many Twitter users have pointed out the absence of an American flag pin on Clinton's outfit, with most claiming it points to her lack of American pride.

