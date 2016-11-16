The Moment A 9-Year-Old Saves His Toddler Brother’s Life

A 9-year-old's swift actions saved his little brother from serious injury.

Joseph was standing nearby as his toddler brother laid on the changing table. His mother, Tila Levi, was helping her other children get ready for bed and as she turned her attention away the toddler began squirming his way toward the edge of the table. Just as he wiggled his way off, Joseph swooped in and caught him mid-air.

The save was an incredible display of quick thinking, and the love he must have for his younger sibling.

MORE AMAZING NEWS: Wife Is Allergic To Her Husband / Man Uses Drone To Catch His Wife Cheating / First Pit Bull Police Dog Makes History

Watch Joseph's amazing save below.

[ H/T NBC News ]