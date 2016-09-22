Sarah Paulson Talks About What Lies Ahead In ‘American Horror Story’ Season Six

American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson says there's a big reveal coming in Season Six.



We waited anxiously for the series premiere and the hidden theme, and we weren't disappointed when we learned it was Roanoke. Now, the show is already on its way and terrifying audiences.

We know this season will focus on Shelby Miller, played by Paulson, and her husband Matt, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., as the couple relocate to Roanoke Island in search of solitude. What we don't know is what's to come - but Paulson does.

"I know something and I can't tell you!" said Paulson. "I have to tease you like that, because you're going to go 'What?!' It's not necessarily connected, but something's happening. Something's happening that people are going to go nuts for. They're going to go nutty bobo nut town."

The reveal is promised to happen sometime later in the season, but Paulson won't say exactly when.

"I haven't (filmed) it yet. It hasn't been shot yet," she says. "But it's something that will be part of this season."

Paulson struggled to keep the theme of Season Six a secret, especially since she and the cast had such a fun time filming.

"For a long time I couldn't even tell people I was doing it," she says. "Keeping secrets is hard, especially when you're excited about something. It's hard, but I know why [Ryan] wanted to do it and I think it was really smart. I think it got people really excited."

While Paulson has acted in previous seasons of American Horror Story, she says her excitement for the project hasn't diminished in the slightest.

"It's always sort of surprising to me, still, that I'm on a show that people actually watch and are interested in," she says. "It's not like they're still interested and invested in the character they got invested in season one. They're interested in the mash-up, what's it going to be? It's a kind of personal engagement with the audience, which I think is really wonderful."

