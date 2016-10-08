Sarah Jessica Parker Has Disturbing News For ‘Sex And The City’ Fans

Who was your favorite character in Sex and the City? What if we told you there was only one to choose from: Carrie Bradshaw?



According to Sarah Jessica Parker, she thinks her character in the show may have been the only real person. Her friends Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha were merely figments of her imagination, "just for [Carrie's] column." Yikes.

(Photo: The Verge)

That's a pretty big bomb to drop so many years after the show's conclusion, especially for diehard fans who love each of the character equally.

But what about Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha's boyfriends, finances and husbands? What about their lives and their stories? For Carrie, they were a way to fill her column, which was really the epicenter of the show.

"[The friends are] such perfectly archetypal characters... [Carrie] is among them because that's her way of infiltrating story and affecting story too," Bradshaw said. "To have her own actions affect those friendships [so she can] document their response."

Even if this is true and even if this is exactly what the writers had in mind, it doesn't necessarily diminish the show. We can keep on loving Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha until the end of time - even if they aren't real.

[ H/T The Verge ]