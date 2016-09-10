‘Ridiuclousness’ Host Rob Dyrdek Celebrates Fatherhood With Adorable Baby Pictures

By Brent McCluskey

Rob Dyrdek is a dad!

The Ridiculousness host and his wife Bryiana welcomed into the world their first child, Kodah Dash Dyrdek. Naturally, he had to post some pictures.

The Dyrdek's have kept their fans updated throughout their pregnancy, posting heartwarming photos and touching captions.

Congratulations, Dyrdek family on your newest addition!

[ H/T MTV ]

