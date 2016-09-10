‘Ridiuclousness’ Host Rob Dyrdek Celebrates Fatherhood With Adorable Baby Pictures
Rob Dyrdek is a dad!
The Ridiculousness host and his wife Bryiana welcomed into the world their first child, Kodah Dash Dyrdek. Naturally, he had to post some pictures.
The Dyrdek's have kept their fans updated throughout their pregnancy, posting heartwarming photos and touching captions.
9 months pregnant and more stunning then ever.As much as I love this woman with all of my being I could never express how proud I am of how strong she is.We are weeks away from bringing our son into this world and I have been in awe of how well she has handle the difficult task of growing a child and preparing to become a mother.I love you so much @bryianadyrdek_ 😘😘😘 Photo: @yasminekateb Hair: @kelseygusto Make up: @josephpaulmakeup Dress: @shopisrelfonseca
A photo posted by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on
Congratulations, Dyrdek family on your newest addition!
