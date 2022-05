(Photo: Meaws)

Alexis Arquette passed away Sunday at the age of 47 after battling an illness.

She was known for her acting roles in Pulp Fiction and The Wedding Singer, but more importantly, she was a champion for trans rights. Arquette also appeared in two episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess as Caligula and in the movie Bride of Chucky.

According to her family, Alexis died at 12:32 AM while listening to David Bowie's Starman.

