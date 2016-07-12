Pokemon GO’s Team Mystic Is The Most Popular Faction So Far

Unless you've been living under a Snorlax, you've probably been playing Pokemon GO if you're one of the lucky gamers who can download the app. With thousands of players now trying to catch 'em all, fans have systematically started supporting whichever of the game's three factions they chose to join: Team Instinct, Mystic, or Valor. And, as seen by a poll held by Kotaku, it looks like Team Mystic is the most popular faction by far.

Players seem to be flocking to Articuno's surprisingly warm embrace as the site's survey collected over 100,000 responses which proved Mystic's appeal. Overall, the blue team has maintained a 7-8% lead over its closest competitor, Team Valor.

Sorry, Moltres. But, hey! It's not all bad news!

Compared to Team Mystic and Valor, Team Instinct is having the roughest time of the three. The electrifying team seems to be short-circuiting as only 23% of gamers have sided with Zapdos' squad. When compared to Mystic's 37% rating, you can almost feel the glacial cold shoulder which Team Instinct must be feeling right about now. Still, the three teams greatly outnumber Team Not Playing as only 9% of voters aligned with that losing crew.

If you've not yet chosen your squad, don't worry! You've still got time. For those who're curious, Pokemon GO gamers are able to select which of the three teams they'd like to join after they've reached Level 5. Presented with their options, players meet each of the teams' leaders: Spark (Instinct). Blanche (Mystic), and Candela (Valor). Like their names suggest, the teams each focus on one major element of pokemon mastery. Instinct is all about trusting your instincts; Mystic is akin to Harry Potter's Ravenclaw in how they treasure wisdom; Valor goes for gumption and encourages players to literally be the very best that ever was.

So, with all of this in mind, why do you think Team Mystic is clearly pulling ahead of the other two competitors? Do people really like the color blue? Is there something about the word 'Mystic' that draws people in? Does it have something to do with Blanche's fierce silhouette, complete with a dramatic trench-coat? Let us know what you think in the comments below!