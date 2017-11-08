Penny's Top 5 Most Hilarious Moments From ‘Big Bang Theory’

Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, is without doubt one of the most beloved characters from The Big Bang Theory. And for good reason too. Sure, she lacks the advanced education of some of Sheldon, Leonard and the others, but she more than makes up for that with her bubbly, outgoing personality.

It's the contrast of her vibrant personality to the others' relatively flat affect that makes for some seriously funny scenes. In fact, it could be argued that Penny's presence is one of the key factors for many of the comedic set ups. Here's our top five favorite hilarious moments with Penny. (Photo: bigbangtheory.wikia.)

When She Totally Pwns At Halo 3 The guys needed a fourth player so they could play teams in Halo 3. Instead of cutting Raj in half, they opt to let Penny take a stab at it. Sheldon of course, isn't thrilled with the notion of a total noob being on his team, but it turns she can more than hold her own. prevnext

When She Doesn’t Understand Semiotics When Sheldon rushes to Penny's door he frantically asks for her help "in a matter of semiotics." Of course, Penny has no idea what this is, so Sheldon does his best to explain. And the result is pure comedic genius. prevnext

When She Puts Sheldon In His Place Sheldon loves to let people know exactly how smart he is. He quickly calculates how much money Penny could make with her "viable business," and when she asks if he "knows about this stuff," he replies that he's a physicist with a "working knowledge of the entire universe and everything it contains." So Penny asks him who Radiohead is… prevnext

When She Helps Sheldon Pick Up Girls As Sheldon and Penny lament about their relationships, Sheldon decides he wants to get some ice cream, figuring it would be as good a place as any to pick up girls. Sheldon reveals a piece of history to Penny he's never shared with anyone before. The only thing is … it's not exactly relatable. prevnext