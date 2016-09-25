Nirvana’s Nevermind Baby Celebrates Album’s 25th Anniversary By Recreating Cover

Twenty-five years after being the center of one of the most iconic photos of a generation, the Nirvana Nevermind baby is getting back in the pool once again.



Spencer Elden, AKA the naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's Nevermind, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album by recreating that famous scene, albeit this time with his clothes on.

(Photo: Consequence Of Sound)

"I said to the photographer, 'Let's do it naked.' But he thought that would be weird, so I wore my swim shorts," Elden said.

In 1991 when photographer Kirk Weddle snapped the photo, Nirvana was still relatively unknown, and because of that Elden's parents only got $200 for it. Granted, the shoot only lasted for 15 seconds, so it's still not bad.

"The anniversary means something to me. It's strange that I did this for five minutes when I was four months old and it became this really iconic image," Elden said. "It's cool but weird to be part of something so important that I don't even remember."

(Photo: Consequence Of Sound)

In honor of Nirvana Nevermind's 25th anniversary, here's a cool backtrack video:

[ H/T Consequence Of Sound ]