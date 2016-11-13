NFL Player Penalized For ‘Sleeping’ In End Zone After Touchdown

The NFL is buckling down on touchdown celebrations, and the latest casualty of the ever-tightening rules seems be "sleeping."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe just wanted to rest after scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 33-yard pass. So he laid down in the end zone and took a little nap, or at least he pretended to. But the NFL refs didn't like it, and hit him with an unsportsmanlike conduct.

in case you were wondering, pretending to take a nap is also a penalty in the NFL pic.twitter.com/eRobrdHwCu — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) November 13, 2016

But seriously, some touchdown celebrations should just be left alone, or pretty soon everyone will start thinking NFL stands for "No Fun League."

Do you think Sharpe deserved the penalty?

[ H/T Complex ]