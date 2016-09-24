Miley Cyrus And Billy Idol Belt Out ‘Rebel Yell’ At iHeartRadio Festival

Two legendary stars, one epic night.



Miley Cyrus joined forces with Billy Idol to perform his 1983 smash Rebel Yell at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and fans ate it up note by note by note.

Cyrus hit the stage donning leather pants and sunglasses emblazoned with "Bill Idol." Idol, on the other hand, stuck to a leather jacket - sans shirt of course.

Tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival are sold out, but you can still join the fun by listening live here.

