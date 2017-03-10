Kendra Wilkinson Went Full Zombie Hunter For International Women’s Day

Kendra Wilkinson might have had the best post for International Women's Day out of any celebs that posted on social media. The blond bombshell took to Twitter to share a pic that showed her rocking her zombie-fighting gear.

The 31-year-old captioned the pic: "All zombie fighting women stand up and let's get em. #internationalwomensday #womenapocalypse."

The image shows Kendra sporting an army green tank top and a pair of skintight black bottoms. She looked like a total badass while wearing a bandolier over her shoulder with a zombie fighting weapon attached to her hip. In the background of the photo was a sign that read, "Zombies in area."

The Kendra On Top star's fans went absolutely nuts after she posted the pic and threw out hundreds of likes and retweets.

Wilkinson's latest photo was a drastic departure from her pics that she posed for back when she was a Playboy model.

Earlier this week, the mother of two spoke out in a lengthy Instagram post about how she does not want to be labeled as a Playmate anymore.

"Sometimes its hard being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I've never ever seen myself that way. I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a f*ck about meeting standards and impressing people. Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what's up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can't wait to share it with all of you," she wrote.

Sometimes it's hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I've never ever seen myself that way. I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a fuck about meeting standards and impressing people. Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what's up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can't wait to share it with all of you. 😜😜🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Which female celebrity did you think had the best International Women's Day post?

Up Next:

[H/T Twitter: Kendra Wilkinson]