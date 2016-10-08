‘Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind’ Heads To The Small Screen

If you're a fan of the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, you'll be happy to hear the quirky Hollywood hit is getting rebooted for television.



(Photo: Hollywood Reporter)

Anonymous Content's Steve Golin, who produced the original film, is heading things up with studio Universal Cable Productions to bring the major motion picture to its bite-sized format. And Zev Borow from Forever, Chuck will likely be the brains behind the script.

The 2004 movie, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, focuses on a couple who undergo a procedure to erase each other from their memories after their relationship takes a turn for the worse. However, through their loss, they discover why they got together in the first place.

There's no word yet on when Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind will hit TV, but whatever the date, it couldn't be soon be enough.

[ H/T Hollywood Reporter ]