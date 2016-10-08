Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson To Host Special Pearl Harbor Event

As the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor nears, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson prepares to host a special music and entertainment event to pay tribute to those have fallen.



The "Rock The Troops" event is free and open to all, and The Rock promises it will be a "one-of-a-kind show"

Besides The Rock, the "Rock The Troops" event has other all-stars lined up like Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Jack Black.

"The Rock The Troops" tribute will start at 5:30 p.m. and is scheduled to air on Spike TV at a later date.

[ H/T KHON ]