Donald Trump’s Top 5 Scariest Moments Of The 2016 Presidential Election

President-elect Donald Trump officially secured his position as the 45th president of the United States of America early Wednesday morning in what has been called one of the greatest political upsets in modern history.

America has been left torn over the results, with many completely aghast that a reality TV star, billionaire playboy with overtly racist, misogynistic and xenophobic views will soon sit in the Oval Office to lead the country. Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump has repeatedly struck fear into the hearts of the American people through his brash and insensitive rhetoric, harsh immigration plans and proposed foreign policies. Here's the top five scariest moments from Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump Calls Mexicans Rapists It only seems appropriate to start off this list with one of the very first things Donald Trump said after announcing his candidacy. After telling the world he planned to run for president, Trump took the stage and immediately began bashing Mexico and the "criminal," "rapist" Mexicans they "send" to America. "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," Trump said. "They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

Trump Brags About Sexual Assault Later in the election cycle, the nation was galvanized when a 2005 video of Donald Trump bragging about being able to sexually assault women based on his status surfaced. In the video, Trump says he doesn't wait to get consent from women before kissing them or grabbing them by the genitals. He later apologized, claiming his remarks was simply an example of "locker-room talk," further justifying his words by adding "Bill Clinton has said much worse to me on the golf course." "I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful - I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything."

Trump Mocks Disabled Reporter While on the campaign trail, Donald Trump physically mocked a New York Times reporter who suffers from a chronic condition that impairs the movement of his arms. Trump shook his body and contorted his face, flailing his arms as he imitated reporter Serge Kovaleski. He never formally apologized for mocking Kovaleski, claiming he'd never even met the reporter and was simply pretending to "grovel." "You gotta see this guy," Trump started. "Ahhhh! I don't know what I said! Ahhhhh! I don't remember!"

Trump Mocks Muslim Parents Of Fallen Soldier After the parents of a Muslim soldier whose son died in Iraq while serving in the American military spoke out against Donald Trump for his views on American Muslims, the then-Republican nominee responded by belittling the couple. The father of the fallen soldier spoke into the microphone, his wife standing solemnly at his side. Trump later confirmed he had indeed seen the father's "very emotional" speech, but quickly pointed out the wife "had nothing to say," implying she was silenced by her religion. "He doesn't know that. I saw him. He was, you know, very emotional, and probably looked like a nice guy to me. His wife - if you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably - maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say, you tell me."