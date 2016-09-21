Chris Pratt Owns A Fussy Fan Who Won’t Stop Bothering Him
Chris Pratt totally owned a fussy fan that wouldn't quit pestering him for an autograph.
Pratt was at the LAX airport when he was enveloped by a swarm of fans. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation star dutifully signed a handful of memorabilia, but when it was finally time for him to get into his SUV, things took a turn for the worse.
One fan who didn't get Pratt's autograph threw a fit, which definitely got Pratt's attention. The actor stopped the car and rolled down his window to address the situation.
"You're cussing me out now … You should be nicer. Come on, man, quit being a jerk."
And with that, Pratt rolled up his window and drove away.
Do you think Pratt over reacted, or was the fussy fan over the line?
[ H/T TMZ ]