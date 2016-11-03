'Captain America: Civil War's' Chris Evan’s ‘Gifted’ Trailer Drops Online
Captain America: Civil War star Chris Evans is starring in a brand new movie, but this time his super power is being a totally devoted uncle.
The trailer for Gifted dropped online and the film features Evans and his real-life girlfriend Jenny Slate, which is pretty cool. In Gifted, Evans raises his niece Mary as his own. But when Mary's grandmother discovers the little girl is a gifted genius, she decides she wants custody.
What do you think of Evans' new role?
0comments
[ H/T MTV ]