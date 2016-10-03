Benzino Posts Furious Response To Amber Rose’s Slut Walk

Reality show star Benzino wasn't happy about Amber Rose's Slut Walk, and he let the world know exactly how he felt about it.

Zino took to Instagram to post his passionate response.

"The whole Slut Walk thing started in Australia for rape," he started. "This has nothing to do with rape. This is basically embracing that it's okay for [women] to sleep with 1000 men and [they] should be held to the same standard that men are. Y'all are bugging. And real talk, I got a daughter and she not falling for it. So I could give a f—k about how any of y'all think about what I'm saying, because that's y'all and y'all's daughters. But mines ain't going for it."

#Benzino on the #AmberRoseSlutWalk 👀 View earlier posts A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 1, 2016 at 6:22pm PDT

He also responded to a post about Rose's event.

"[In] a time where these young girls need guidance, this is exactly what we don't need. What the f—k has happened to us as a society where we condone and support this BS."

But Rose isn't one to shirk into the shadows when facing conflict. She met Zino's comments head on and gave her own response.

"One day someone will call your daughter a slut, hoe, whore etc for no other reason at all besides the fact that she is beautiful, confident, possibly if she wears something sexy or God forbid gets sexually assaulted," she posted. "Please educate yourself on what the movement is before you speak so ignorantly."

Bloop! #ClapBackSeason : #AmberRose vs. #Benzino ! View earlier posts A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 1, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

