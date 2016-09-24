BBC’s ‘Bake Off’ Stars Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood To Become Rivals

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood spent years forming a tight bond on television, but the popular confectionary stars could soon become bitter rivals.



The news comes after learning that Berry and Hollywood could quit The Great British Bakeoff amid the show's change from BBC to Channel 4. But after Berry chose to stay with BBC and Hollywood chose to move on to Channel 4, the pair will be in direct competition with BBC's new rival cooking show.

Channel 4's Bake Off will star Hollywood, sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

"We've got three of the fab four staying with us. We're thrilled," an insider said. "The chances of us reuniting Mary, Mel and Sue are very high."

Channel 4 chief Jay Hunt paid a great compliment to Hollywood, claiming he was the star behind the show.

"Paul really is the star baker, an exceptional talent with a twinkle in his eye," said Hunt. "His wit, warmth and wisdom are vital ingredients in Bake Off's success. I'm so delighted he's coming to Channel 4."

Baking has a been a huge part of Hollywood's life, and he's excited to continue his passion with Channel 4.

"Since I was a kid, baking has been part of my life," said Hollywood. "The seven series inside the tent have created some great ­memories. Best of all, I have felt so pleased to experience other people getting the baking bug, just as I did when my dad helped me make my first loaf."

He continued by saying how the baking show has brought people of all walks of life together.

"Bake Off has brought baking to the nation and we've seen people from all walks of life and ­backgrounds ­experience the highs and lows of competition and, more ­importantly, helping each other," said Hollywood. "It's been a huge part of my life and I just couldn't turn my back on all that. So I am delighted I will be continuing as a judge when Bake Off moves to Channel 4."

While Hollywood and Berry will now be rivals, Hollywood has nothing but love for his former co-star.

"Let there be no doubt: I have loved every minute of my time working with Mary. I have learned so much from her and we are great friends inside and outside the tent," said Hollywood. "That will not change. Knowing her as well as I do, I am sure she has made the right decision for her."

