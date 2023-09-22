Toby Keith's Wife Tricia Lucus: What to Know

Toby Keith is an undeniable country music superstar, who has recorded some of the most popular county songs of the modern era and toured the globe extensively. What is a tad lesser known about Keith, however, is the long relationship he's had with his wife, Tricia Lucus. The pair have been together for almost four decades, and their love is still going strong, even in the face of Keith's recent cancer battle. Read on to learn more about Lucas and her marriage to Keith.

Marriage

Keith — real name Toby Keith Covel and Lucas married on March 24, 1984. This was many years before his country music career took off. According to Hollywood Life, the pair dated for about three years before saying their I Dos. Earlier this year, Keith's Instagram account — which appears to be managed by his reps — shared a throwback black and white photo of the pair, alongside the caption "Happy anniversary to Toby and Tricia! Show them some love in the comments."

(Photo: Christopher Polk/ACA2011/Getty Images for ACA)

Kids

Lucas had one daughter, Shelley Covel Rowland, prior to her marriage to Keith. Together, they share Krystal "Krystal Keith" LaDawn Covel Sandubrae and son Stelen Keith Covel. They also share a total of four grandchildren. Krystal is a musician who signed to her dad's label, Show Dog, in 2013, and Stelen runs Nostalgic Nights, a concert booking company.

Romance

While Lucas remains out of the spotlight, she did do an interview with PEOPLE back in 2001, wherein she discussed her and Keith's marriage, including details on their own personal brand of romance. "Most people think he is just the most romantic person on the planet," she said. "He has his moments of charm. It is nice to get a bouquet of flowers, but I've told him, 'Save the money. Roses die in five to seven days. Buy me an outfit or take me to dinner.'"

Supportive Spouse

Considering that Lucas married Keith long before fame and fortune came along, there's no doubt that she has been a supportive spouse from the very beginning. Keith once told Country Weekly that she stood by him even though they were dealt some struggles in the early years of their relationship, recalling, "Dozens of people told Tricia, 'You need to go tell your old man to get a real job.' It took a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, 'He's good enough at music that I've got to let him try. And it'll be a great shot for both of us if he can make it work.'"

In her conversation with PEOPLE, Lucas also reflected on that period of their lives. "He'd say, 'Trish, one of these days, my time is coming. Hang in there,'" she said, and the numerous number-one singles and platinum-selling albums would indicate that Keith was certainly correct.

Keith's Cancer Battle

The couple's most recent challenge has been Keith's cancer battle. In 2022, the singer announced that he'd be diagnosed with cancer the year prior. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote in a June tweet. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He added, "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait." Lucas has clearly stuck by her husband through his health crisis as they approach celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary in 2024.