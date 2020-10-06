Tim Mccraw Shares Anniversary Message for Faith Hill: 'It Only Matters if I'm With You'

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrate 24 years of marriage on Oct. 6, and McGraw started the day with a meaningful message to his wife on Instagram. The singer posted a video slideshow of photos of himself and Hill set to his song "Hard to Stay Mad At," which appears on his newest album, Here on Earth.

"24 yrs…….These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments….We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together," McGraw wrote. "U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be…..The future will surely hold more of all of these things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Oct 6, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

"It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side," he continued. "Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."

McGraw and Hill met in 1994 at a radio event in Nashville, and in 1996, Hill was selected as the opening act on McGraw's spontaneous combustion tour. The two began dating and McGraw proposed in his dressing room one night before his set. They married in 1996 and now share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

Last month, McGraw gushed about his wife while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "The older she gets, the better looking she gets, the smarter she gets... the dumber I get," he joked. "I've done really well, so this birthday has been a milestone, I think, for us, just because of all that's going on, and our kids moving out, our youngest daughter moving out... we're going to be empty nesters here coming up. She's stuck with me now."

During a recent appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, the singer shared some marriage advice for other couples, joking that "sitting in the corner being quiet" is the key to his successful relationship. "Really, I think that it's a conscious decision that this is what you want to do and this is what you want your life to be and how you want it to play out," he said. "There's always tough times for everybody, there's always struggles and there's always times where it's not the way you want it to be, certainly for both sides. You want this out of your life and you want this for your life, and that's the decision that you've made."

"And love and respect, of course," he continued. "That's the foundation of all of it. But I think the biggest thing is making a commitment and sticking to it and believing in each other to keep that commitment."