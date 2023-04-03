Reba McEntire's Sitcom Castmates Reunited for a Special Reason

Reba McEntire's television family reunited to support her performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Melissa Peterman captioned her co-star JoAnna Garcia Swisher carrying a cutout of her on-screen mom, "See you at the @hollywoodbowl! @jogarciaswisher @reba," she wrote. "Mrs. H is at the Hollywood Bowl tonight!!! @stevehowey @jogarciaswisher @reba @hollywoodbowl," she captioned another post with her co-stars. In one final post, she captioned a video of McEntire live on stage, "I've been binging the TV show Reba this past week. These videos tonight make my heart happy," she wrote.

Reba aired for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. It initially ran on The WB before switching to The CW when The WB and UPN. The show was nominated for two Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe during its run.

The series followed the country music legend as middle-aged suburban Houston mom mother after her husband of 20 years, Brock (Christopher Rich), gets his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (played by Peterman) pregnant. She navigates being a hard-working single mom of three. Meanwhile, her teen daughter Cheyenne (Swisher) and high school boyfriend Van (Steve Howey) live with her as they prepare for the birth of their child.

PEOPLE reports talks of a reboot have been in the air. Swisher told the publication she's down for one "I think it's been more than just thought about and something that I think we would all really love to be a part of," she said in 2021. "It's very much in our hearts and our minds and topics of conversations," added García Swisher. "I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we're all there ready with all of the stories."

Swisher currently stars as Maddie Townsend in the Netflix drama series Sweet Magnolias. The show's third season is set to premiere this Fall.