Morgan Wallen's Team Addresses Accusations He Was Too Drunk to Play Canceled Mississippi Concert

Following his controversial canceled Mississippi concert, country singer Morgan Wallen's team has addressed accusations that he didn't go on because he was too drunk. In a statement, Seth England — CEO and co-founder of Wallen's record label, Big Loud — stated that the singer "cancelled Sunday's show at Oxford because he lost his voice. He is on vocal rest per his doctor's orders and he's doing everything he can to be back at 100%," per Stereogum.

The allegations of drunkenness apparently originated from a TikTok of a venue security guard, who claimed to have witnessed an inebriated Wallen. According to the Los Angeles Times, the guard said that Wallen "losing his voice is bull crap," adding that he "couldn't walk" and was "too drunk" to perform so he left the venue in an ambulance. In response to the social media post, the company who employed the security guard refuted the claims. "A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night's Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement," the company stated. England replied to BEST by thanking them for "correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true."

Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/g095cub04z — Megan Lynn (@SouthernMama333) April 24, 2023

The new concert cancellation controversy comes two years after Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur, which resulted in the singer taking some time away from the limelight. In an apology statement to the NY Times, following the incident, Wallen said, "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

He also issued a public statement posted to his Instagram, writing in part, "I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself. I'm proud of the work I've put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."

At one point, Wallen's friend and fellow country singer Chase Rice spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com, offering an update on how Wallen had been doing. "He's good! Speaking of putting in work, he's put in a lot of work himself," Rice said. "I've hung with him quite a few times now and he seems to be in a lot better place. I don't know what exactly he did, those are the details that he can tell if he wants to, but he seems to be in a good place."