Morgan Wallen's 2-Year-Old Son Bitten in Face by Family Dog, Needs Stitches

Morgan Wallen's two-year-old son was recently bitten in his face by the family dog. TMZ reports that the toddler, Indigo, required medical attention and stitches after his mother KT Smith's Great Pyrenees, Legend, bit the child. Even though the dog had never shown aggression prior to the incident, Smith says, she chose to rehome him with a family that lives on a farm.

Just wanted to update you guys but also thank you all for all of the help and support," Smith wrote in an Instagram post. "We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm. I couldn't have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by and they're East Tennesseeans so we can visit any time we need to. Thank you guys again, for helping but for also crying with me and lifting me up."

Morgan Wallen's Son Bit By Ex-Girlfriend's Dog https://t.co/tHNpyelTAu — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2023

The incident comes months after Smith, Wallen's ex-fiancée, was involved in a "traumatic" car wreck that left her with extensive facial injuries. Back in February, Smith shared the story on her Instagram Stories thread, including photos of the injuries she sustained in the accident and jokingly referring to herself as a "Demogorgan," the monstrous creature from Stranger Things. "Since I'm posted up right now I just want to say that as traumatic as last night was – it was really so beautiful," Smith wrote, also sharing a photo of her SUV completely wrecked with a Nashville F.D. truck in the background.

"Between sweet friends/family around, all the love and support, being alive after every doctor that walked by said 'they shouldn't be alive, and he definitely shouldn't be alive,' it could have been so much worse," Smith added. She went on to reveal that her friend Caden McGuire was in the vehicle with her during the accident, writing, "But one of the most beautiful moments last night, and dang near ever was not only Cadens sweet mamas Facetime call that made me bawl like a baby but her son wobbling into the room (not even completely stitched up yet and in literal bloody skivvies) and praying the most beautiful heart felt prayer over us. For anyone that has ever hated on him before or made snide remarks- that's the Caden we all know and love. A gem of a human. And a disciple." Taste of Country noted that it does not appear that Indigo was with her at the time of the accident.