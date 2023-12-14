Luke Combs 'Disgusted' After Learning About Own Lawsuit Against Fan

Luke Combs is making amends after learning of a lawsuit his team filed against a Florida fan selling unofficial merchandise featuring his image on Amazon. The country singer revealed he was "completely shocked" to see local Florida news outlet WFLA report resident Nicol Harness had been sued for $250,000 by Combs' legal team for selling tumblers online, revealing in a TikTok that he knew nothing of the situation.

Harness told WFLA Tuesday that after selling 18 Combs-themed tumblers for $20 each, she was sued for $250,000. Harness told the outlet that the lawsuit was emailed to her, and that she missed the email in her junk folder while she was in the hospital with congestive heart failure, causing her to miss the 21-day response window. Returning home from the hospital, Harness learned her Amazon account funds were locked due to the lawsuit, telling WFLA, "I don't have money to pay my bills. I just want this resolved. I didn't mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler. I pulled it down. I just don't understand."

Combs took to TikTok Wednesday to reveal the first he had heard of the lawsuit was from seeing the news report, as he was "was completely and utterly unaware" of the lawsuit before then. Combs is making things right after speaking with Harness, saying it was a mistake for the lawsuit to be filed in the first place. "We do have a company that goes after folks – supposedly large corporations operating internationally – that make millions and millions of dollars making counterfeit T-shirts, things of that nature, running illegal businesses, and apparently this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that," the Grammy-nominated artist explained. "That makes me absolutely sick to my stomach."

Combs continued that he is "so apologetic" that Harness became involved in the legal dispute, adding, "It makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can't imagine being in her shoes." Combs is also making sure to help Harness financially, doubling the $5,500 she had held in her Amazon account for an $11,000 check "just so she doesn't have anything to worry about."

"She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this," he added, announcing his plans to start selling a similar tumbler on his own website in order to donate the proceeds to Harness and her family to "try to help with her medical bills." The $20 tumbler is available now here. "Again, this is unbelievable. I was completely shocked," added Combs. "It makes me sick. This is not something that I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I'm not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind. I promise you that."