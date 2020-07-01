John Rich's Nashville Bar Holding Fourth of July Bash Despite Rising Coronavirus Numbers

✖

John Rich's Nashville bar, Redneck Riviera, is currently preparing to host two upcoming events within the next 10 days despite rising coronavirus numbers in the state that have caused the governor to extend Tennessee's state of emergency. Redneck Riviera will host a Fourth of July celebration on Saturday dubbed the 4th of July Bash, which will begin at 6 p.m. on the bar's rooftop. VIP packages include an open bar, appetizers and swag bag.

On July 9, the bar is planning watch party for "Best of the Fest," a CMA Fest special that will air on ABC. Hosted by Luke Bryan, the three-hour broadcast will look back at some of the most memorable performances from CMA Fests past. That event will take place on Redneck Riviera's second floor and will also have VIP Packages available for purchase including an open bar, appetizers and swag bag. The planned events come as Tennessee continues to see rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, becoming one of several states across the country that are experiencing surging cases amid reopening plans.

On Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,806 new cases in its highest single-day increase, bringing the total number of cases to 45,315. Two days earlier, Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order to extend the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020, and Metro Department of Health has issued an order to enforce the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings in public in Nashville and Davidson County.

Redneck Riviera was one of the first bars to reopen after the coroanvirus shutdown, and Rich told PopCulture.com that it "feels great" to have the venue open again. "Of course there's a lot of rules, regulations, stuff that you have to do, correctly to open safely and carefully but we've done that and I've honestly been really proud of our customers that they follow the rules," he said. "I was wondering, 'Are we gonna have to separate people? Are people gonna get upset?' and I think they're just so happy to be able to go to a bar, get a Redneck Riviera whiskey and Coke, barbecue sandwich and just be somewhere else. That the last thing they're gonna do is cause any trouble. It's been a good experience so far."

The musician explained that the bar is not requiring customers to wear masks, though many do, and that his staff wears masks and receives a temperature check every day. "The state of Tennessee and the city of Nashville do not require customers to wear masks anywhere in any business," he said. "And so what we do is, at Redneck Riviera, we offer them a mask when they come through the door, and we urge them to wear that mask. Some of them do wear them when they come in. Some of them don't, but we offer them one anyway. Then, of course, all of our employees are temperature checked every day and they put on a mask and gloves. We're following the letter of the law as they've laid it out here in Tennessee."