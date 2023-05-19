Jimmie Allen Issues Public Apology to Estranged Wife Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Jimmie Allen issued a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, for "humiliating her" by having an affair. The "Best Shot" singer admitted to having an affair when he denied allegations he sexually assaulted a former manager. Gale is now pregnant with the couple's third child and filed for divorce days before the allegations came to light.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair," Allen, 37, began. "I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserver at all."

The singer went on to apologize to his children "for being a poor example of a man and a father." Allen and Gale have two daughters, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1. Allen is also father to 8-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

"I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me," Allen continued. He then said the music business put "temptations" in front of him that can "cripple you and ruin everything you've built."

"I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses," he concluded. "I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that will help you. Be blessed."

Earlier this month, a former manager who worked with Allen told Variety the Dancing With the Stars competitor sexually assaulted her multiple times over 18 months. The woman, identified as "Jane Doe" in a lawsuit against Allen, claims he raped her during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021. She said Allen also sexually assaulted her during another Los Angeles trip for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The woman is suing Allen, her former employer Wide Open Music, and the firm's founder, Ash Bowers. She requested a jury trial and undisclosed monetary damages. Allen's label, BBR Music Group, dropped him.

Allen denied sexually assaulting the manager but claimed he had a consensual relationship with her for two years, while he was married to Gale. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen's statement read in part. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship – one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely." He called her allegations "extremely damaging."

Gale and Allen married in 2021. In April 2023, they announced their separation and Gale's third pregnancy in the same statement. Gale shared a simple message later. "The silence is loud enough for me," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.