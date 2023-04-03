Gwen Stefani's CMT Music Awards Performance With Carly Pearce Splits Country Fans
Gwen Stefani made her CMT Music Awards debut as a performer on Sunday night, joining forces with nominee Carly Pearce at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Stefani and Pearce performed together for the first time in a memorable moment that will have fans buzzing for the rest of the week. They sang Stefani's hit "Just a Girl" together, to a mixed response from viewers, as some enjoyed it while others thought it didn't fit in with the country music show. Pearce also performed her hit "What He Didn't Do" during the show.
Although this was Stefani's first time performing at the fan-voted awards, it was not her first appearance. Back in October 2020, she won Collaborative Video of the Year for "Nobody But You," sharing the award with her husband Blake Shelton. They attended the ceremony in Nashville to pick up the award in person.
Since Pearce grew up listening to No Doubt, she told The Tennessean she was "nervous" about the performance. "I think we all know as an artist what Gwen Stefani is. It's a very different artist from what Carly Pearce is," she said. "But I think we have a common thread in loving lyrics and loving songwriting." Pearce plans to "just be myself" during the performance. "It's gonna be fun... to not try to be something I'm not," she said.
Gwen Stefani just sang “Just a Girl” on the #CMTMusicAwards2023 and it was amazing ❤️— Romy Michelle🇺🇦 (@msromymichelle) April 3, 2023
Pearce earned two CMT Music Awards nominations this year. "What He Didn't Do" is up for Female Video of the Year against Carrie Underwood's "Ghost Story," Gabby Barrett's "Pick Me Up," Kelsea Ballerini's "HEARTFIRST," "Heart Like a Truck" by Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris' "Humble Quest," and "Actin' Up" by Miranda Lambert. Pearce was also nominated for CMT Performance of the Year for "One Way Ticket" from the CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends special.
Gwen Stefani… that was not good. A bit ridiculous. You should just sing with Blake.— pumpkinspice (@pumpkin82557060) April 3, 2023
Although Pearce is still looking for her first CMT Music Awards win, she has picked up several awards at other shows. Her biggest win so far came earlier this year when she and Ashley McBryde won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." Pearce also won Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2021.
Gwen Stefani & Carly Pearce performing at the #CMTMusicAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/syRaObiGr8— Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) April 3, 2023
"I don't understand why Gwen Stefani gets to come to everything now," one viewer wrote.
@gwenstefani & @carlypearce absolutely SLAYING it together 🔥 on JUST A GIRL pic.twitter.com/ShfrsbrSd5— emily | gxve (@earlywintergwen) April 3, 2023
This performance is off the charts!!!! Awesome!!! Job!!! Ladies!!!!!— Sue T🍀 (@suhZque1) April 3, 2023
"Gwen Stefani was reason enough to change the channel. Would rather have watched [Miranda Lambert]," one person wrote.
This isn’t country! WTH happend to country as we knew it. Horrible— Cindy Wegner (@CKW5701) April 3, 2023
"Incredible performance by these two lovely ladies," one viewer wrote.