Gwen Stefani's CMT Music Awards Performance With Carly Pearce Splits Country Fans

Gwen Stefani made her CMT Music Awards debut as a performer on Sunday night, joining forces with nominee Carly Pearce at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Stefani and Pearce performed together for the first time in a memorable moment that will have fans buzzing for the rest of the week. They sang Stefani's hit "Just a Girl" together, to a mixed response from viewers, as some enjoyed it while others thought it didn't fit in with the country music show. Pearce also performed her hit "What He Didn't Do" during the show.

Although this was Stefani's first time performing at the fan-voted awards, it was not her first appearance. Back in October 2020, she won Collaborative Video of the Year for "Nobody But You," sharing the award with her husband Blake Shelton. They attended the ceremony in Nashville to pick up the award in person.

Since Pearce grew up listening to No Doubt, she told The Tennessean she was "nervous" about the performance. "I think we all know as an artist what Gwen Stefani is. It's a very different artist from what Carly Pearce is," she said. "But I think we have a common thread in loving lyrics and loving songwriting." Pearce plans to "just be myself" during the performance. "It's gonna be fun... to not try to be something I'm not," she said.