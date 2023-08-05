George Strait Counseled Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher During Rough Patch in Their Marriage, Report Claims

The 'American Idol' winner got some sage advice from the country legend and it seemed to be the trick!

When Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher were heading into rocky waters with their marriage, their salvation came from a surprising source. According to OK! Magazine, George Strait reportedly helped the couple navigate the rough spot.

"George should know – he's been happily married to his wife, Norma, for 52 years," the source reported, adding that Strait urged Underwood to prioritize the romance in her marriage. "George told them they've got to put each other first and not get distracted by the outside world, because what matters is right here," the source adds. "Carrie and Mike may have never made it through the storms if it weren't for George's loving talks."

OK! Magazine notes that the couple is reportedly talking about renewing their vows, which means Strait must've really poured the romance on them. "They love the idea of having a big party to recommit to each other," the source noted. "They're very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn't know if they would make it...So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that."

Underwood and Fisher will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary soon, with the potential ceremony. Before the positive outlook with some George Strait flavor, fans were questioning the relationship status of the Sunday Night Football songstress, noting she didn't share any messages for Fisher on Valentine's Day. If it sounds silly, it is.

Speaking of Sunday Night Football, Underwood teased some changes for her 11th consecutive season opening the show. This time the performance of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and it'll come with a new visual concept. "Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play," Underwood said. "I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can't wait for another season of football!"

Fans will get a look at Underwood's latest Sunday opening on Sept. 10 when the Dallas Cowboys take on their rival New York Giants. But NBC will debut the new season on Thursday, Sept. 7 when Kansas City defends their championship beginning in Detroit against the Lions.